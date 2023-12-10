Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Senior Officer Buys C$14,805.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chih Hao Kelvin Tang bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,805.00.

Chih Hao Kelvin Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 26th, Chih Hao Kelvin Tang bought 7,600 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,560.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Chih Hao Kelvin Tang bought 400 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,240.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

VLE stock opened at C$3.04 on Friday. Valeura Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$200.37 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 137.84% and a net margin of 64.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5689382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

