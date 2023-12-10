Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.
Movado Group has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Movado Group has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Movado Group Price Performance
Movado Group stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $37.28.
Institutional Trading of Movado Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 307,118 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Movado Group Company Profile
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.
