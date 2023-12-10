Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys 2,600 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory A. Firestone bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $14,690.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,511 shares in the company, valued at $200,637.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TELA Bio Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $5.54 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.36.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 198.87% and a negative net margin of 82.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 346,628 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 491,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

