Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Director Sells $10,553.60 in Stock

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) Director Jerry Kroll sold 26,384 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $10,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jerry Kroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Jerry Kroll sold 42,593 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $17,037.20.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Jerry Kroll sold 100,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $47,000.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Jerry Kroll acquired 100,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Jerry Kroll sold 125,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Jerry Kroll sold 125,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $55,000.00.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $0.39 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 2,290.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 412,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 2,274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,368 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 520,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 171,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13,363.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 424,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster, and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts.

