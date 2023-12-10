Insider Buying: PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Portfolio Manager Purchases $12,190.00 in Stock

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,190.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
