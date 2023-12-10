Insider Buying: PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Portfolio Manager Purchases $12,190.00 in Stock

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,190.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.