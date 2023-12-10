Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) CFO Stephen T. Wills Sells 4,998 Shares

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen T. Wills sold 4,998 shares of Palatin Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $12,544.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,080.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 413.38% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

