Insider Buying: Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Buys 140 Shares of Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) Director Sidney D. Rosenblatt purchased 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.24 per share, with a total value of $16,413.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,582.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $175.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day moving average is $153.03. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

