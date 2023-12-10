Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ OXLCZ opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $23.38.
About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027
