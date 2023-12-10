Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ OXLCZ opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

