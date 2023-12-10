Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0909 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Dream Unlimited Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of DRUNF opened at $14.60 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
