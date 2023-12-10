Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0909 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DRUNF opened at $14.60 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

