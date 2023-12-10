Threshold Price Hits $0.0262 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Threshold has a market cap of $262.07 million and $16.99 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00017909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.61 or 1.00010358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010379 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008641 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,492,744,406.056322 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02675493 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $18,199,688.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.