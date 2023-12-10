holoride 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $887,481.07 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, holoride has traded 117.2% higher against the dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $32.77 million and $887,481.07 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.51 or 0.05359441 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00074291 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00023531 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04674389 USD and is up 37.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $692,631.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars.

