Secret (SIE) Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Secret has a market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $1,105.58 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00124983 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 84% against the dollar and now trades at $70,029.77 or 1.60016571 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0035635 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,572.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

