MetisDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.83 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $111.72 million and $3.83 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $24.48 or 0.00055939 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00017909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.61 or 1.00010358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010379 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008641 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003485 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 24.9082679 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $4,688,305.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

