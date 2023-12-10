Polymath (POLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $184.02 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $184.02 million and $44,187.58 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

