NinePointTwo Capital LLC Takes Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. B. Riley cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.21.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRTX opened at $56.49 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

