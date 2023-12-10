NinePointTwo Capital LLC Invests $232,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 126.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after buying an additional 1,496,881 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,862,000 after buying an additional 983,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 854,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,459,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.87.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,125 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

