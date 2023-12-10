16,608 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Purchased by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

