NinePointTwo Capital LLC Buys Shares of 181 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TPL opened at $1,546.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.65. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,659.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,739.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,638.61.
Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on TPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
About Texas Pacific Land
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.
