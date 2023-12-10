Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 27th

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

