Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXM. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.60.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 80.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $9,027,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.