StockNews.com Upgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $272.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.96. FedEx has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

