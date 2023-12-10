StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.77.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36. New Relic has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 29.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

