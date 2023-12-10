Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGIFree Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $222.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 191.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4,272.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

