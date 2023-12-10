Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,914 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $367,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,236 shares of company stock worth $4,562,345. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 251.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 310,478 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $399,000.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.