Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.0 %

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

