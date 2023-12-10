Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.00.

NYSE FMX opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $74.90 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

