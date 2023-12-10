BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $554.88.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $531.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.27 and a 200 day moving average of $475.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

