StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,508,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.