Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Cut to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

