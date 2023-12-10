Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.66.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,785. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

