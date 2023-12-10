Asana’s (ASAN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. FBN Securities cut their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.86.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Asana

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.30. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $696,355.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 519,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,204.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $8,678,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,440,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,926,547.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $696,355.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,204.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,893,766 shares of company stock worth $51,368,048 and have sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.