Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

CHGG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.82.

CHGG stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Chegg has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,098 shares of company stock valued at $191,493 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 15.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 91.7% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

