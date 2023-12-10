Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Truist Financial

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 197,705 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,198,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 197,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at $34,198,954.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 301,604 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 257,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 151,540 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.