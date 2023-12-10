STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of STAA opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 2,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $114,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 177,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $5,583,553.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,537,835 shares in the company, valued at $331,098,775.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,027,187 shares of company stock worth $35,773,391. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after purchasing an additional 486,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,160,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $130,633,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after buying an additional 71,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,102,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

