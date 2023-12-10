CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$154.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$154.18.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 price objective on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on CGI from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
