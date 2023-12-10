Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $78.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 249.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $89.11 on Friday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $1.1876 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. Logitech International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

