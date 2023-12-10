Leerink Partnrs Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

Leerink Partnrs reissued their market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter worth $101,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $26,056,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 95.4% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares during the period.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

