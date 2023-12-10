Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $395.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $498.50.

BIO stock opened at $304.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

