Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

