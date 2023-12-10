IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT Raised to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 90.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

