CIBC Raises The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $85.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its target price increased by CIBC from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DSGX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.