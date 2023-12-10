Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

NASDAQ SGML opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

