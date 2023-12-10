Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Price Performance
DM stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Desktop Metal
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.