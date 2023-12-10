Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

DM stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 37,786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,923 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $4,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 60.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,623 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.