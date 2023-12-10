Roth Capital Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $85.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.