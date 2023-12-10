Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $266.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.00.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $225.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.