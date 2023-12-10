Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CERT. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair downgraded Certara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Certara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Certara

Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -78.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. Certara has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.