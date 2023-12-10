Raymond James Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $45.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

EAT opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

