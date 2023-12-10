Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRUS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.09. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

