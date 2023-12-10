JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.05.

RRC stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

