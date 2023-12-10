AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $3,070.00 by Analysts at Stephens

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,851.50.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,620.49 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,587.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,520.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 149.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

